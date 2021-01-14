Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Innoviva alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 185,387 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.