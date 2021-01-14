Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other analysts have also commented on IOSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. Innospec has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Innospec by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

