InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.72 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.08-2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

