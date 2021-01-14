InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.71 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.08-2.10 EPS.

Shares of INMD opened at $55.22 on Thursday. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

