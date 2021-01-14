INLOCK (ILK) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One INLOCK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $334.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,118,872 coins. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

Buying and Selling INLOCK

