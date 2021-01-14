Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.

INFY opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.