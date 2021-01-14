Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $10.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. 1,670,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $21,402,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,787,543 shares of company stock valued at $127,290,521.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.