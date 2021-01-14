Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.41.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$27.04 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market cap of C$19.85 billion and a PE ratio of -45.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.