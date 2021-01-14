ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmuCell stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of ImmuCell as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICCC stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.15. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuCell will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.