Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 2.1% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $125,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,149 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $368.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.06 and its 200-day moving average is $343.28. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.