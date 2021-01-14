Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
