Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

