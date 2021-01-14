IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

NYSE INFO opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.