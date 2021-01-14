IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IG Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of IG Group stock remained flat at $$12.61 on Thursday. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

