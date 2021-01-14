IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

