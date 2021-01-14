IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 62,051 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,051 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

