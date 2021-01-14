IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 10,845 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. 4,166,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

