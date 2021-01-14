IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 461.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,665. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $227.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

