IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 41.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 29.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.21. 1,248,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.88 and a 200-day moving average of $366.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $454.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,928 shares of company stock worth $134,075,933 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

