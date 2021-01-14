IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average is $215.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

