IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.94. 7,682,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

