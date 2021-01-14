IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after purchasing an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,457,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,023,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,197,000 after buying an additional 2,920,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

