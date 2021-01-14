IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.11 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

