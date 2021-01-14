IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,068 shares of company stock worth $7,127,078. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

