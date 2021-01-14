IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 405,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

EXC stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

