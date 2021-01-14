IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.50. 7,266,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

