IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

