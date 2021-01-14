IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

CHTR stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.01. 1,040,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.26.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

