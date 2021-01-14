IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 56,682 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

