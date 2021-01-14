IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,584,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $340.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

