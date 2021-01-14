IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,321 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

