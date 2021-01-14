iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) Shares Gap Down to $400.00

iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) (LON:IBPO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $400.00, but opened at $374.00. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L) shares last traded at $351.00, with a volume of 69,089 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £676.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 49.40 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s previous dividend of $5.72. iEnergizer Limited (IBPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, anti-money laundering and KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

