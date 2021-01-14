Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.79).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

