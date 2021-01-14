iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 141773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.28.

Several brokerages have commented on IAG. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.7459254 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

