HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $2,800.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00228377 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.55 or 0.85991286 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.