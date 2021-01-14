Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

HCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 770,058 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 875.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 399,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

