Huntington National Bank Has $915,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after buying an additional 185,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

