Huntington National Bank Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.78.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $305.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.85 and its 200 day moving average is $244.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.