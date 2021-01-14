Huntington National Bank Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after buying an additional 7,594,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after buying an additional 3,004,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 743,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 299,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 96,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

