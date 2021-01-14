Huntington National Bank Has $376,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

