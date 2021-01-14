Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.