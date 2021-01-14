Huntington National Bank Acquires 824 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

