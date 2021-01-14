Hugo Boss’ (BOSSY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

