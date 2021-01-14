Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,453. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

