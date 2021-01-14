HSBC Upgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IKTSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Intertek Group stock remained flat at $$78.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

