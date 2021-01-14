HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 362.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.