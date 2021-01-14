Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

