Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) stock opened at GBX 75.10 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Hostelworld Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02). The company has a market cap of £87.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.19.

About Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

