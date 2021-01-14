Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,255 shares of company stock worth $12,010,072. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.