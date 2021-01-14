Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOK. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $235.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 502,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.