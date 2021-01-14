HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $3,214.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00106483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00239234 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,321.48 or 0.86261625 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

